Karoline Leavitt’s brother denies involvement in ex’s arrest by ICE

  • Bruna Ferreira, a Brazilian immigrant and mother of a child with Michael Leavitt, brother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on November 12 for overstaying her visa.
  • The White House has attempted to distance itself from Ferreira, portraying her as an absent mother, a narrative she and court records dispute, with Ferreira stating she once thought of Karoline Leavitt like a “younger sister.”
  • Ferreira, who came to the U.S. at age six and was protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, denies the White House's claims and finds the Department of Homeland Security's description of her as a 'criminal' offensive.
  • Michael Leavitt denied involvement in Ferreira's arrest, despite court records indicating he previously threatened to have her deported during their contentious custody battle over their son.
  • Her arrest has garnered national attention due to her connection to the Leavitt family.
