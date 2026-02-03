Karoline Leavitt calls Bad Bunny’s ICE message at Grammys ‘very ironic’
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took aim at Bad Bunny Tuesday over his anti-ICE statement at the Grammys.
- Bad Bunny, the first artist in the 67-year history of the Grammys to win its highest award for an album performed entirely in Spanish, dedicated the prize to “all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”
- He said earlier in the night: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. ... The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there’s a way to do it, with love, and don’t forget that.”
- Leavitt lashed out at Bad Bunny, claiming celebrities don't face the same dangers as other Americans.
- “It’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities with private security, millions of dollars to protect themselves, trying to demonize, again, law enforcement,” she said.
