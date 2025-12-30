Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jurassic World uproar as discount ticket holders refused entry

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer
  • Families with discounted Wowcher tickets for Jurassic World: The Experience at Battersea Power Station were turned away on Monday due to a booking system error.
  • Approximately 30 to 40 individuals were affected by the overselling of tickets, causing significant distress and disappointment, particularly among children.
  • Kate Stevens described her 11-year-old son, Jacob, who has Autistic Spectrum Disorder and ADHD, being left in tears after their planned Christmas outing was cancelled.
  • Neon, the event creators, and Wowcher have both issued apologies, with Neon offering alternative sessions or full refunds, and Wowcher processing full refunds for affected customers.
  • The incident occurred at Neon's newly opened venue within the iconic London landmark, with Wowcher attributing the overbooking to a system error on Jurassic World's side.
