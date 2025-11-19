Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Plot to assassinate Brussels’ chief prosecutor foiled as eight people are arrested

Brussels' chief prosecutor Julien Moinil
Brussels' chief prosecutor Julien Moinil (Belga)
  • Eight people have been arrested in Belgium in connection with a suspected plot to assassinate Brussels chief prosecutor Julien Moinil.
  • The arrests followed a four-month investigation, initiated after intelligence about the plot was received in July 2025.
  • The suspects are believed to be linked to organised drug trafficking and potentially the Albanian criminal mafia.
  • Raids were conducted on 18 premises in Leuven as part of the operation leading to the arrests.
  • The incident underscores the significant problem of drug-related violence in Brussels, with Belgium being a hub for dangerous criminal networks and cocaine imports.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in