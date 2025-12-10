Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge blocks Trump’s deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles

Trump: National Guard will be in California until there's no more danger
  • A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop deploying the California National Guard in Los Angeles for immigration enforcement, returning control to the state.
  • U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer granted a preliminary injunction, siding with California officials who opposed the deployment without gubernatorial approval, though the decision is on hold until Monday.
  • California argued the administration used Guard members as a "personal police force," violating laws limiting military use in domestic affairs, while the administration cited the need to protect federal personnel and property.
  • The Trump administration initially deployed over 4,000 Guard troops in June following protests over intensified immigration law enforcement, a move made without the state's request.
  • This ruling follows a September decision by Judge Breyer that the deployment violated the law, with other judges also blocking similar Guard deployments in Portland and Chicago.
