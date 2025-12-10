Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Opera singer fatally stabbed at home, son arrested for homicide

Jubilant Sykes, a 71-year-old renowned opera singer, was stabbed to death in a Los Angeles County home, and the cops believe his son is the killer
Jubilant Sykes, a 71-year-old renowned opera singer, was stabbed to death in a Los Angeles County home, and the cops believe his son is the killer ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Renowned opera singer Jubilant Sykes, 71, was found stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Monday night.
  • His 31-year-old son, Micah Sykes, was arrested at the property and taken into custody without incident on suspicion of homicide.
  • Police responded to a 911 call regarding an “assault in progress” and found the singer critically injured, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
  • Micah has been booked for homicide with bail set at $2 million, and forensic specialists are processing a weapon found at the home.
  • While authorities have not disclosed a motive, neighbors and investigators have suggested that Micah allegedly struggled with mental health issues.
