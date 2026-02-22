JPMorgan Chase makes stunning revelation about Trump’s accounts
- JPMorgan Chase has confirmed it closed accounts belonging to Donald Trump and several of his businesses in February 2021, following the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol.
- This acknowledgment was made in a recent court filing as part of a $5 billion lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against the banking giant, alleging his accounts were closed for political reasons.
- Previously, JPMorgan had not explicitly admitted to closing Trump's accounts, stating generally that it closes accounts due to legal or regulatory risk, not for political or religious motives.
- A letter from JPMorgan to Donald Trump, dated February 19, 2021, informed him of the decision, recommending he find 'a more suitable institution'.
- Donald Trump's lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of trade libel and alleges he was placed on a reputational 'blacklist', with the bank now seeking to move the case from Florida to federal court in New York.
