Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cyber criminal behind major celebrity Twitter hack must repay millions

Video Player Placeholder
Bitcoin scam: A look back at the Twitter hack
  • Joseph James O’Connor, 26, who orchestrated a high-profile 2020 Twitter hack, has been ordered to repay £4.1 million in Bitcoin.
  • O’Connor pleaded guilty in the United States to charges including computer intrusion, wire fraud, and extortion, receiving a five-year prison sentence in 2023.
  • The hack compromised numerous celebrity and public figure accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Joe Biden, and former President Obama, to solicit Bitcoin from followers.
  • Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) secured a civil recovery order to seize 42 Bitcoin and other crypto assets linked to O’Connor's scam.
  • The CPS stated its ability to ensure criminals do not benefit from their actions, even if not convicted in the UK, with the seized assets to be liquidated by a court-appointed trustee.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in