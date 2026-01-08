Warning issued to former Liverpool winger over missed court date
- Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe is facing court over allegations he used a fraudulent prescription to obtain the insomnia drug Zolpidem.
- The footballer, 30, is accused of using a bogus prescription at a north London pharmacy on two occasions, May 24 and May 28, 2024, with the second alleged fake prescription being seized by a suspicious worker.
- Ibe, who currently plays for Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Sofia, has been charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud.
- His solicitor stated Ibe was 'blissfully unaware' of the pending criminal case as the charge letter was sent to his former UK address after he moved to Bulgaria.
- A judge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court adjourned the case for four weeks until February 5, warning that failure to appear could lead to an arrest warrant and potential extradition from Bulgaria.