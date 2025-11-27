Man who threw boy, 6, from balcony found guilty of attacking two nurses
- Jonty Bravery, previously jailed for throwing a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern, has been found guilty of assaulting two nurses.
- The 24-year-old attacked nurses Linda McKinlay and Kate Mastalerz at high-security Broadmoor Hospital in September 2024.
- Bravery kicked one nurse in the thigh and clawed at the face of another, causing her to bleed, during an incident where he attempted to self-harm.
- Body-worn camera footage presented in court showed the struggle as staff intervened to assist the nurses.
- Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring found Bravery guilty of both charges and adjourned sentencing until 8 January, requesting an update on his mental health.