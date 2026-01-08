Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tate Modern attacker sentenced for assaulting nurses at Broadmoor

Jonty Bravery has been jailed for a further 16 weeks
Jonty Bravery has been jailed for a further 16 weeks (Metropolitan Police)
  • Jonty Bravery, who received a life sentence for throwing a child from the Tate Modern, has been jailed for 16 weeks for assaulting two nurses at Broadmoor Hospital.
  • Bravery was found guilty of kicking nurse Kate Mastalerz in the thigh and "clawing" at Linda McKinlay's face, causing her to bleed, during an incident in September 2024.
  • The nurses were attempting to prevent Bravery, who requires constant supervision, from climbing a ledge to throw himself from it when the attacks occurred.
  • Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sentenced Bravery to 16 weeks, to run concurrently with his existing 15-year minimum term, and imposed a £350 fine.
  • This follows a previous 14-week sentence in 2020 for attacking other Broadmoor staff, and an update on the Tate Modern victim confirmed he can now run, jump, and swim.
