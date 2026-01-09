Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

The FBI is currently investigating the deadly use of force
The FBI is currently investigating the deadly use of force (Social media)
  • Jonathan Ross, a federal agent with nearly two decades of service in Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.
  • Ross, an Iraq War veteran, has been a deportation officer with ICE since 2015, assigned to fugitive operations targeting "higher value" individuals.
  • Last June, Ross was seriously injured when he was dragged by a fleeing suspect's vehicle during an arrest attempt in Bloomington, Minnesota, an incident for which the suspect was later convicted.
  • Officials, including Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, have defended Ross's actions in the fatal shooting of Good, stating he followed his training after believing she was attempting to run him or other agents over.
  • The FBI is currently investigating the deadly use of force, with protesters demanding criminal charges against Ross and Minnesota authorities also seeking to conduct an investigation.
