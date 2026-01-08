Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE agent who killed woman in Minneapolis shooting named

Angered Vance vigorously defends ICE agent and doubles down on 'car ramming' claim
  • The ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minnesota has been identified.
  • Jonathan Ross was named by The Minnesota Star Tribune as the law enforcement officer who shot and killed a 37-year-old mom in her car Wednesday during a large scale immigration operation in Minneapolis.
  • Vice President JD Vance had revealed earlier Thursday that, months before Wednesday’s shooting, the agent was dragged by a vehicle during an attempted arrest.
  • “So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance told reporters, doubling down on claims that the victim was trying to hit the agent when she was killed.
  • Videos and statements by local officials contradict the federal government’s characterization of the shooting, and protesters have taken to the streets to call for justice for the victim.
