ICE agent who killed woman in Minneapolis shooting named
- The ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minnesota has been identified.
- Jonathan Ross was named by The Minnesota Star Tribune as the law enforcement officer who shot and killed a 37-year-old mom in her car Wednesday during a large scale immigration operation in Minneapolis.
- Vice President JD Vance had revealed earlier Thursday that, months before Wednesday’s shooting, the agent was dragged by a vehicle during an attempted arrest.
- “So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance told reporters, doubling down on claims that the victim was trying to hit the agent when she was killed.
- Videos and statements by local officials contradict the federal government’s characterization of the shooting, and protesters have taken to the streets to call for justice for the victim.