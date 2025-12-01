Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jonathan Gullis swears he would never join Reform in resurfaced clip

Jonathan Gullis insists ‘not a cat’s chance in hell’ of defecting to Reform in 2024 clip
  • Jonathan Gullis, a former Tory party deputy chairman, has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.
  • His defection was confirmed on Monday, 1 December 2025.
  • Gullis stated he was leaving the Conservative party because he believes it has “lost touch with the people it was meant to serve”.
  • A newly resurfaced clip from 13 March 2024 shows Gullis insisting there was “not a cat’s chance in hell” of him joining Reform UK.
  • In the 2024 clip, he reacted to Lee Anderson’s defection, claiming it takes “courage and conviction to sometimes stay within something like a political party”.
