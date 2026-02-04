Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Summer camp leader Jon Ruben drugged his wife so he could sexually assault children

Jon Ruben admitted drugging and sexually assaulting two boys
Jon Ruben admitted drugging and sexually assaulting two boys (Facebook)
  • Former vet Jon Ruben admitted drugging his wife with Temazepam to prevent her from waking while he sexually assaulted children.
  • Ruben, 76, previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two boys and child cruelty towards six other victims at a summer camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.
  • He confessed to administering the noxious substance to Susan Ruben between 26 and 29 July last year.
  • The defendant, who ran a holiday camp for 27 years, used tranquilliser-laced sweets to facilitate the abuse of children.
  • Ruben is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for these offences, which also include making indecent images of children and drugs charges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in