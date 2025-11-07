Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

People fall ill at US military base after suspicious package is opened

Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
Joint Base Andrews in Maryland (The Associated Press)
  • Multiple people fell ill at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following the delivery and opening of a suspicious package.
  • A building at the base was evacuated, and first responders were deployed to the scene after the package was found to contain white powder.
  • Initial field tests by a HAZMAT team did not detect any hazardous substances, but the investigation remains ongoing.
  • Those affected were treated at Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base, determined to be in stable condition, and subsequently released.
  • Investigators are also assessing 'political propaganda' that was included within the suspicious delivery at the critical military facility.
