Why is Johnny Cash’s estate suing Coca-Cola?

Dark And Tragic Details About Johnny Cash
  • Johnny Cash's estate is suing Coca-Cola, alleging the company used a pirated version of the legendary musician's voice in a nationwide advertising campaign without permission.
  • The lawsuit, filed in Tennessee, claims Coca-Cola sought to “enrich itself” by exploiting Cash's distinctive voice, which is considered one of the most legendary in music history.
  • The dispute centers on Coca-Cola's “Fan Work Is Thirsty Work” campaign for the 2025 NCAA college football season, which featured a male singer sounding “remarkably like” Cash.
  • The estate alleges Coca-Cola hired a Johnny Cash tribute singer through an advertising agency to record the vocal track, despite knowing it requires licenses for artists' voices.
  • The lawsuit highlights the recently enacted ELVIS Act in Tennessee, which protects against the unauthorized commercial use of one's voice, and notes Cash's voice has only been licensed twice since his 2003 death.
