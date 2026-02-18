Major retailer to give shop staff a £1,600 pay boost
- John Lewis Partnership has announced a 6.9 per cent pay increase for its shop staff at John Lewis and Waitrose.
- The pay rise, effective from 1 April, represents a significant £108 million investment in its employees.
- Minimum hourly rates for shop floor staff will increase to £13.25 nationwide and £14.80 within the M25.
- This increase outstrips the national minimum wage rise and will result in an annual rise of approximately £1,600 for a typical full-time employee.
- The announcement comes ahead of the group's annual results, where a decision on staff bonuses is expected after no bonus was paid for the past three years.
