John Lewis shopper mistaken for shoplifter and slammed to ground by security
- An innocent shopper was thrown to the ground and searched by security at a John Lewis store in Southampton after being mistakenly accused of shoplifting.
- Footage from 25 September shows a John Lewis worker making the accusation, followed by two Go!Southampton BID security officers restraining the man on the pavement.
- No stolen items were found on the individual, who later received an apology for the incident.
- Both John Lewis and Go!Southampton have expressed serious concern and are conducting urgent investigations into the matter.
