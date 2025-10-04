Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

John Lewis shopper mistaken for shoplifter and slammed to ground by security

Video Player Placeholder
Innocent John Lewis shopper slammed to ground by security after being mistaken for shoplifter
  • An innocent shopper was thrown to the ground and searched by security at a John Lewis store in Southampton after being mistakenly accused of shoplifting.
  • Footage from 25 September shows a John Lewis worker making the accusation, followed by two Go!Southampton BID security officers restraining the man on the pavement.
  • No stolen items were found on the individual, who later received an apology for the incident.
  • Both John Lewis and Go!Southampton have expressed serious concern and are conducting urgent investigations into the matter.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in