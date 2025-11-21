Defence Secretary admits underpaying council tax
- Defence Secretary John Healey admitted underpaying approximately £1,500 in council tax on his London home.
- The underpayment resulted from an "administrative error" by Westminster City Council, which failed to correctly apply a second home council tax surcharge introduced in April.
- Mr Healey had fulfilled his obligations by declaring the property as a second home when his tenancy commenced.
- Westminster City Council has acknowledged its oversight, apologised for issuing an incorrect tax notice, and accepted responsibility for the error.
- The full amount of council tax owed, including the surcharge, has now been paid by Mr Healey.