Meet Walmart’s new CEO John Furner as top boss Doug McMillon announces retirement

Furner (left) has served as President and CEO of Walmart U.S. since 2019, overseeing the company’s largest operating segment and its more than 4,600 stores
Furner (left) has served as President and CEO of Walmart U.S. since 2019, overseeing the company’s largest operating segment and its more than 4,600 stores (Walmart)
  • Doug McMillon, Walmart's CEO since 2014, has announced his retirement, effective January 31, 2026, after transforming the retailer into a tech-powered giant.
  • John Furner, currently the head of Walmart's US operations, will succeed McMillon as CEO, commencing his role on February 1, 2026.
  • During his tenure, McMillon cut prices and invested heavily in workers by increasing wages and expanding parental leave, while also embracing technology like artificial intelligence to improve customer and worker experiences.
  • Furner is a long-time company insider, having started as an hourly associate in 1993 and previously serving as president and CEO of Walmart US and Sam’s Club US.
  • McMillon will remain on the board until June and continue to advise Furner through fiscal year 2027.
