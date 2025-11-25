Man fined after taking bags from breastfeeding mother at major UK airport
- John Brooks, 52, was fined after admitting to stealing luggage from a mother at Gatwick Airport on 30 October 2025.
- The theft occurred when the mother left her pram and luggage outside a baby care room while breastfeeding her daughter.
- Brooks also pleaded guilty to causing £88.30 worth of criminal damage by breaking a security barrier with his head during his escape with the stolen items.
- The prosecution described the incident as an 'opportunistic crime,' and the stolen luggage was subsequently recovered and returned.
- Brooks was ordered to pay a fine of £388.30, £300 in compensation to the victim, and £88.30 for the damaged barrier, with the victim reporting feeling 'insecure' in public following the incident.