John Bishop calls 2026 World Cup ‘a joke’ in Trump rant

John Bishop calls for fans to boycott World Cup because of Donald Trump
  • Comedian John Bishop has urged football fans to boycott the World Cup, branding the tournament "a joke" and "a complete embarrassment".
  • Speaking on Absolute Radio on Thursday, 29 January, Bishop voiced his strong criticism of the event.
  • He criticised FIFA for what he described as honouring Donald Trump, stating that this undermines the values football should represent.
  • Bishop also questioned the decision to stage the tournament in a country threatening to deny visas to players, staff, and fans.
  • The 2026 tournament is scheduled to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but Bishop declared he would not be giving it any of his time.
