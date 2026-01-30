John Bishop calls 2026 World Cup ‘a joke’ in Trump rant
- Comedian John Bishop has urged football fans to boycott the World Cup, branding the tournament "a joke" and "a complete embarrassment".
- Speaking on Absolute Radio on Thursday, 29 January, Bishop voiced his strong criticism of the event.
- He criticised FIFA for what he described as honouring Donald Trump, stating that this undermines the values football should represent.
- Bishop also questioned the decision to stage the tournament in a country threatening to deny visas to players, staff, and fans.
- The 2026 tournament is scheduled to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but Bishop declared he would not be giving it any of his time.
