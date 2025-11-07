Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joey Barton guilty of posting ‘grossly offensive’ messages on X

Joey Barton arrives for trial over 12 charges of sending grossly offensive communications
  • Former footballer Joey Barton has been convicted of sending grossly offensive social media posts.
  • The posts targeted broadcaster Jeremy Vine and TV football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.
  • A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Barton, 43, had "crossed the line between free speech and a crime" with six posts on X (formerly Twitter).
  • He was cleared of six other counts of sending grossly offensive electronic communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety.
  • The offensive communications were made between January and March 2024.
