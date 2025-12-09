Man, 20, faces a decade in prison over ‘finger gun’ video at school
- A 20-year-old faces up to ten years in prison after being arrested for making finger guns outside an elementary school as part of a TikTok challenge.
- FBI agents reported Joel Edwards’ social media accounts to state police after videos linked to his account allegedly expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, leading to the discovery of weapons at his home.
- Edwards' mother said the case is a misunderstanding, and that he was mimicking fictional characters like Patrick Bateman and Walter White.
- He has been charged with using a computer to commit a crime, intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, and felony firearm charges.
- Edwards is being held on a $5 million bond, with conditions including a GPS tether and home confinement if bail is posted, and local residents have expressed fear following the incident.