Man, 20, faces a decade in prison over ‘finger gun’ video at school

The man, from St Clair Shores, Michigan, was already on probation for a separate crime when he was arrested (file photo)
The man, from St Clair Shores, Michigan, was already on probation for a separate crime when he was arrested (file photo) (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A 20-year-old faces up to ten years in prison after being arrested for making finger guns outside an elementary school as part of a TikTok challenge.
  • FBI agents reported Joel Edwards’ social media accounts to state police after videos linked to his account allegedly expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, leading to the discovery of weapons at his home.
  • Edwards' mother said the case is a misunderstanding, and that he was mimicking fictional characters like Patrick Bateman and Walter White.
  • He has been charged with using a computer to commit a crime, intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, and felony firearm charges.
  • Edwards is being held on a $5 million bond, with conditions including a GPS tether and home confinement if bail is posted, and local residents have expressed fear following the incident.
