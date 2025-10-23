Joe Rogan says Trump should run for California governor: ‘It would be hilarious’
- Joe Rogan joked that President Donald Trump should run for governor of California after leaving office to “fix” the state and “troll liberals”.
- Rogan's suggestion was prompted by his perception of California's decline, citing friends leaving Los Angeles due to the left-leaning political climate.
- Despite this, Rogan recently criticized Trump's “I hate my opponent” remark, calling him “a nut” on his show.
- California's current governor, Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited until November 2026, has engaged in public disagreements with Rogan.
- Newsom has attacked Rogan for not inviting him onto his show, despite previously expressing admiration for the podcaster.