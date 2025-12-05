Joe Rogan mocks Trump just 12 months after endorsement
- Joe Rogan has mocked Donald Trump's texting habits, likening him to a "79-year-old kid" for using the "big" iMessage sizing.
- Rogan, who previously endorsed Trump and hosted him on his podcast, described him as an "odd guy" who differs from his public image.
- The podcaster's relationship with Trump has reportedly deteriorated, with Rogan criticising his hardline immigration policies.
- Rogan previously allowed Trump to discuss 2020 election fraud claims on his podcast.
- However, Rogan now states he does not believe Trump's administration possesses “any evidence” to support claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.