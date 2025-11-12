Joe Rogan says US is on the way to civil war after Charlie Kirk’s assassination
- Podcaster Joe Rogan expressed concern that the United States is on the path to a civil war, citing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a significant indicator.
- Rogan urged Americans to engage in dialogue to resolve differences, rather than condoning violence against those with opposing views.
- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio also warned of potential civil war-like clashes, attributing them to rising government debt, wealth disparities and social conflict.
- A recent poll conducted by Politico and Public First indicates that a majority of Americans anticipate a political assassination within the next five years, with a notable percentage justifying political violence.
- A Reuters analysis revealed a significant increase in political violence since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, with experts like Shane Burley pointing to “profound social changes” as driving the surge of the trend.