Joe Rogan says US is on the way to civil war after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Joe Rogan says Trump sending military into the street sets a 'dangerous precedent'
  • Podcaster Joe Rogan expressed concern that the United States is on the path to a civil war, citing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a significant indicator.
  • Rogan urged Americans to engage in dialogue to resolve differences, rather than condoning violence against those with opposing views.
  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio also warned of potential civil war-like clashes, attributing them to rising government debt, wealth disparities and social conflict.
  • A recent poll conducted by Politico and Public First indicates that a majority of Americans anticipate a political assassination within the next five years, with a notable percentage justifying political violence.
  • A Reuters analysis revealed a significant increase in political violence since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, with experts like Shane Burley pointing to “profound social changes” as driving the surge of the trend.
