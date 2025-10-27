Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Biden urges public to ‘get back up’ amid difficult times

Trump insults Biden after Zelensky deftly dodges diplomacy question
  • Former President Joe Biden characterised the current era as "dark days", citing attacks on free speech and tests of executive power.
  • Speaking in Boston after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, Biden urged Americans to maintain optimism and engagement despite these challenges.
  • He highlighted America's role as a beacon of powerful ideas, stressing the necessity of limited presidential power, a functional Congress, and an independent judiciary.
  • Biden praised individuals and groups, including federal employees and Republican officials, for resisting the current administration's actions.
  • The speech marked Biden's first public appearance since undergoing radiation therapy for aggressive prostate cancer, following his departure from office after one term.
