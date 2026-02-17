Where in Britain you can now find a Jobcentre on Wheels
- Mobile Jobcentre vans, known as "Jobcentre on Wheels", are being launched across the UK to help people find work by "meeting people where they are".
- Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden announced the expansion of the service, which aims to break down barriers to employment by bringing support into communities.
- Following successful trials in areas like the Scottish Highlands and Greater Manchester, more vehicles will be deployed in six new regions, including Blackpool and Wakefield.
- Data from the Department for Work and Pensions indicates that over half of the visitors to the pilot Jobcentre on Wheels service were not receiving benefits.
- The initiative comes amidst a rising national unemployment rate, which reached 5.1 per cent between September and November last year, and warnings from Tesco's UK chief about a potential "epidemic" of joblessness.
