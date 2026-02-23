Job vacancies across the UK plummet to five-year low
- The number of job vacancies across the UK has plummeted to a five-year low, now approaching levels not witnessed since the height of the Covid pandemic.
- According to jobs site Adzuna, vacancies fell by 3 per cent in January, reaching 694,000, marking the first time advertised roles have dropped below 700,000 since January 2021.
- This represents a significant contraction, with vacancies down 16 per cent compared to January 2025 and a 19 per cent decrease over the past six months.
- Competition for roles has intensified, with more than two job seekers now vying for each available position, adding to the challenges faced by those seeking employment.
- Andrew Hunter of Adzuna said that despite steady wage rises and resilience in sectors like teaching, the overall job market is far from stable, with graduate roles falling to a record low.
