Joaquín Guzmán López pleads guilty in US drug trafficking case

Special agent in charge of Homeland Security gives statement following El Chapo guilty jury verdict
  • Joaquín Guzmán López, son of drug lord "El Chapo", pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise charges in a US federal court.
  • Guzmán López, 39, admitted to overseeing the transport of vast quantities of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, into the United States, primarily through underground tunnels.
  • As part of the plea deal, he is expected to avoid a life sentence but faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, with no opportunity to appeal the sentence.
  • He also confessed to kidnapping a person - purported to be Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a fellow Sinaloa leader - in an attempt to show cooperation with the US government, though this action will not earn him cooperation credit.
  • His brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, previously entered a similar plea deal in July, with both brothers accused of running a faction of the Sinaloa cartel.
