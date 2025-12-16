Trump ‘feels so badly’ for Jimmy Lai as he asks Xi Jinping to release him
- US president Donald Trump has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider releasing British media mogul Jimmy Lai, who was recently convicted of sedition in Hong Kong.
- Lai, 78, was found guilty of colluding with foreign forces, conspiring to publish seditious articles, and fraudulently breaching lease conditions, charges he had denied.
- His conviction, viewed in the West as a barometer of press freedom and judicial independence in Hong Kong, has drawn widespread international condemnation.
- The British government summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest the conviction and demanded Lai's immediate release, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper calling it a "politically motivated persecution".
- China responded by warning foreign powers against "smearing" Hong Kong’s justice system and interfering in its internal affairs, urging respect for its sovereignty.