Pressure mounts on China to release media mogul Jimmy Lai immediately
- The G7 nations, including the UK, US, and Germany, have issued a joint statement calling on China to release Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai.
- Lai, a 78-year-old British national, was found guilty of sedition and collusion with foreign forces and faces a potential life sentence.
- The joint statement condemned the conviction, expressing concern over the deteriorating rights, freedoms, and autonomy in Hong Kong.
- China responded by rebuking the G7's 'irresponsible remarks', calling it 'crude interference' in its internal affairs.
- The UK government summoned China's ambassador to protest the 'politically motivated' prosecution of Lai, who founded the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.