Jimmy Lai faces life in prison after being found guilty of national security offences

Jimmy Lai found guilty of violating national security law
  • British media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been found guilty in Hong Kong on multiple charges of sedition and foreign collusion.
  • Lai, 78, faces the prospect of life imprisonment, with sentencing expected early next year, following his arrest in 2020 under Beijing's national security laws.
  • The court deemed Lai the 'mastermind' of conspiracies to request foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong, citing his now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper as evidence.
  • Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Reporters without Borders, have widely condemned the verdict as a 'sham conviction' and a severe blow to press freedom in Hong Kong.
  • As a British citizen, Lai's conviction has led to calls for the UK government to demand his release, particularly ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's anticipated visit to Beijing.
