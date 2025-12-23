Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

China hits back at UK over calls to release Jimmy Lai

Trump says he spoke to Xi Jinping about Jimmy Lai's release: 'I feel so badly'
  • China summoned British and American diplomats to express strong concerns over their criticism regarding the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai.
  • Lai, a British citizen and media tycoon, was convicted on national security and sedition charges, which the UK Foreign Office described as politically motivated.
  • Both the UK and the US have called for Lai's immediate release, with the US criticising China's determination to silence freedom of speech.
  • Beijing views the international condemnation as interference in its internal affairs and does not recognise Lai's British citizenship.
  • Lai's sentencing is expected to coincide with Sir Keir Starmer's upcoming visit to Beijing, where the issue is anticipated to be a prominent topic.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in