China hits back at UK over calls to release Jimmy Lai
- China summoned British and American diplomats to express strong concerns over their criticism regarding the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai.
- Lai, a British citizen and media tycoon, was convicted on national security and sedition charges, which the UK Foreign Office described as politically motivated.
- Both the UK and the US have called for Lai's immediate release, with the US criticising China's determination to silence freedom of speech.
- Beijing views the international condemnation as interference in its internal affairs and does not recognise Lai's British citizenship.
- Lai's sentencing is expected to coincide with Sir Keir Starmer's upcoming visit to Beijing, where the issue is anticipated to be a prominent topic.