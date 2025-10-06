Jimmy Kimmel more popular than Trump after he was taken off air, poll finds
- A YouGov poll revealed Jimmy Kimmel has a higher net favourability rating than Donald Trump, following a public disagreement between the two.
- The survey indicated 44 per cent of respondents viewed Kimmel favourably, resulting in a net favourability of +3.
- Conversely, only 41 per cent held favourable views of Trump, with 54 per cent unfavourable, leading to a net favourability of -13.
- Kimmel was temporarily taken off-air after comments about the death of MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk, a move celebrated by Trump.
- His return broadcast attracted 6.3 million viewers, tripling his show's typical audience, and his explanatory monologue achieved significant viral reach.