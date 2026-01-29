Former deputy first minister dies following complications after surgery
- Jim Wallace, Scotland's first-ever deputy first minister, has died at the age of 71 following complications from scheduled surgery.
- He passed away on Thursday at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh due to unforeseen issues during a major operation.
- His wife, Rosie Wallace, expressed the family's shock, noting his continued active involvement in politics and community life.
- Wallace had a distinguished career, serving 18 years as a Liberal MP for Orkney and Shetland, leading the Scottish Liberal Democrats, and becoming an MSP.
- He also held roles as a life peer in the House of Lords, advocate general for Scotland, and moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks