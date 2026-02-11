Jim Ratcliffe sparks controversy with UK immigration comments
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United and founder of Ineos, controversially stated that "the UK has been colonised by immigrants".
- He argued that the UK economy is suffering due to "nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in", claiming it is "costing too much money".
- Ratcliffe suggested that addressing these issues requires politicians to undertake "unpopular" and "courageous" actions.
- He described Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "maybe too nice" and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an "intelligent man" with "good intentions".
- These remarks follow his acquisition of a minority stake in Manchester United in late 2023, which has sparked fan protests over ticket pricing in recent weeks.
