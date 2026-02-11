Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jim Ratcliffe sparks controversy with UK immigration comments

Sam Hall
Ratcliffe claimed the UK has been ‘colonised by immigrants’
Ratcliffe claimed the UK has been ‘colonised by immigrants’ (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United and founder of Ineos, controversially stated that "the UK has been colonised by immigrants".
  • He argued that the UK economy is suffering due to "nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in", claiming it is "costing too much money".
  • Ratcliffe suggested that addressing these issues requires politicians to undertake "unpopular" and "courageous" actions.
  • He described Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "maybe too nice" and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an "intelligent man" with "good intentions".
  • These remarks follow his acquisition of a minority stake in Manchester United in late 2023, which has sparked fan protests over ticket pricing in recent weeks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in