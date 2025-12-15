Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Outrage’ as JetBlue flight in near-miss with US Air Force plane near Venezuela

The plane was travelling from Curaçao to New York City's JFK airport
The plane was travelling from Curaçao to New York City's JFK airport (Getty)
  • A JetBlue flight from Curaçao to New York City's JFK airport narrowly avoided a mid-air collision with a US Air Force refuelling tanker on Friday.
  • The pilot of Flight 1112 reported that the military aircraft crossed its path without its transponder turned on, forcing the JetBlue plane to halt its ascent.
  • The pilot expressed outrage, stating they "almost had a midair collision" and that the tanker passed within "2 or 3 miles" at the same altitude.
  • The incident occurred amidst intensified US military drug interdiction efforts in the Caribbean and increased pressure on Venezuela's government.
  • JetBlue has reported the incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation, while the Air Force has not yet commented.
