JetBlue flight forced to make emergency landing in Tampa, leaving passengers injured

The Airbus 320 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport from Cancun International Airport when it was forced to divert to Tampa, Florida,
The Airbus 320 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport from Cancun International Airport when it was forced to divert to Tampa, Florida, ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • A JetBlue flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.
  • The Airbus 320, flight 1230, diverted after experiencing a flight control issue that caused a sudden drop in altitude.
  • Several passengers and crew members were injured, with some requiring hospitalization after medical personnel met the flight upon landing.
  • Pilots reportedly informed air traffic control that at least three individuals sustained lacerations during the incident.
  • Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and JetBlue are investigating the flight control issue, and the aircraft has been removed from service for inspection.
