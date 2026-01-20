Jet2 leaves 30 holidaymakers behind after they took wrong turn down stairwell
- Over 30 holidaymakers were left behind at Manchester Airport by a Jet2 flight bound for Alicante on Monday morning.
- The passengers missed their flight after taking a wrong turn down a stairwell, leading them to a dead-end area instead of the aircraft.
- Travellers reported waiting for up to 40 minutes, with one passenger expressing disbelief that a headcount was not conducted before departure.
- Jet2 has apologised to the affected customers and stated they are urgently investigating the incident with Manchester Airport.
- Alternative flights to Alicante were arranged for all impacted passengers, who were also offered a £10 voucher.