Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular holiday airline named ‘most reliable’ in new rankings

The most reliable UK airlines have been ranked
The most reliable UK airlines have been ranked (Reuters)
  • AirAdvisor, an air passenger rights company, ranked UK airlines for reliability based on nearly 1.5 million flights from 2023 and 2024.
  • Jet2 was named the UK's most reliable airline for the second consecutive year, with a 0.02 per cent cancellation rate and 67.4 per cent on-time arrivals in 2024.
  • EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic followed as the second and third most dependable airlines, respectively.
  • British Airways ranked fourth, recording a 2.4 per cent cancellation rate across its 354,000 flight operations.
  • Eastern Airways, which has since been suspended, registered the highest cancellation rate at 12.2 per cent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in