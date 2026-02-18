Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two passengers banned for life after ‘appalling’ behaviour on Jet2 flight

Two Jet2 passengers have been banned for life following their behaviour during a flight
Two Jet2 passengers have been banned for life following their behaviour during a flight
  • Two Jet2 passengers have been banned for life after a mid-air brawl on a flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Manchester.
  • The disruptive behaviour forced flight LS896 to divert to Brussels on Thursday evening, where police arrested the individuals.
  • Footage shared on social media captured the two men shouting and fighting in the aircraft's aisle.
  • Jet2 stated it would "vigorously pursue" the passengers to recover the costs incurred by the diversion, upholding its zero-tolerance policy.
  • The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office in Belgium is investigating the passengers for intentional assault and battery.
