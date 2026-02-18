Two passengers banned for life after ‘appalling’ behaviour on Jet2 flight
- Two Jet2 passengers have been banned for life after a mid-air brawl on a flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Manchester.
- The disruptive behaviour forced flight LS896 to divert to Brussels on Thursday evening, where police arrested the individuals.
- Footage shared on social media captured the two men shouting and fighting in the aircraft's aisle.
- Jet2 stated it would "vigorously pursue" the passengers to recover the costs incurred by the diversion, upholding its zero-tolerance policy.
- The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office in Belgium is investigating the passengers for intentional assault and battery.
