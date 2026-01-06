Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesy Nelson ‘right to challenge’ rare genetic diagnosis process, says minister

Jesy Nelson announces twins’ spinal muscular atrophy diagnosis in emotional update
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has publicly supported Jesy Nelson's call for improved screening processes for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
  • Nelson, a former Little Mix star, revealed her twin daughters were diagnosed with SMA1, the most severe form of the rare genetic condition.
  • Mr Streeting commended Nelson for challenging the current system and pledged to review SMA screening and the broader use of genomic medicine within the NHS.
  • Nelson highlighted that a simple heel prick test at birth can detect SMA1 in other countries, allowing for early intervention that can significantly alter a child's prognosis.
  • Newborn screening for SMA is not routinely available in the UK, though Scotland is set to introduce it, despite advancements in treatment and advocacy from groups like Muscular Dystrophy UK.
