Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jesse Jackson’s Sesame Street appearance resurfaces after his death

Jesse Jackson appears on Sesame Street
  • Jesse Jackson’s powerful appearance on Sesame Street has resurfaced after his death at age 84.
  • The long-time civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate died on Tuesday, Feb. 17, surrounded by family.
  • As news of his death spread, so did a resurfaced clip of Jackson leading children in his iconic “I Am Somebody” chant during a 1972 appearance on Sesame Street.
  • In the clip, he led young audience members in repeating phrases such as, “I may be poor. But I am somebody.” The chant stemmed from a poem Jackson published in 1970.
  • Jackson, a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr., was well-known for his engaging speeches advocating for racial equality.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in