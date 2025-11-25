Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jesse Jackson out of hospital after two weeks, family say

Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson
Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson (Getty)
  • Veteran US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, 84, has been discharged from a Chicago hospital after receiving medical care for nearly two weeks.
  • His family confirmed on Monday that he remains in stable condition following his release from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
  • Jackson was admitted on 12 November for observation related to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative neurological disorder.
  • He was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013, but this diagnosis was changed to PSP in April of this year.
  • His son, Yusef Jackson, and the family expressed gratitude for prayers and support, thanking the hospital staff for their professional care.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in