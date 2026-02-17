Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesse Jackson’s defining speeches remembered after civil rights icon dies

Jesse Jackson's most iconic speeches as civil rights icon dies aged 84
  • Civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84.
  • His family announced his death, honouring him as a "servant leader" to the oppressed and voiceless globally.
  • A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson was renowned for his powerful speeches advocating for racial equality.
  • His notable contributions include the "I Am Somebody" chant and the "Rainbow Coalition" speech, promoting self-upliftment and broad alliances for marginalised groups.
