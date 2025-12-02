Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New violence against women and girls adviser drafted in to ensure results

Labour MP Jess Asato
Labour MP Jess Asato (House of Commons/UK Parliament)
  • Labour MP Jess Asato has been appointed as a Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care.
  • Her role involves steering a major overhaul of the NHS response to VAWG, focusing on reforming culture, early identification of victims, and integrating support into neighbourhood health services.
  • The appointment follows growing concerns that the government will fail to meet its target of halving VAWG within a decade.
  • Refuge criticised the recent Budget as a “profound disappointment” for survivors, highlighting a £307m shortfall in specialist domestic abuse services and warning that some are being forced to close.
  • Ms Asato stated that VAWG is a “public health emergency” stressing that strengthening healthcare systems is a core part of the solution to making communities safer.
