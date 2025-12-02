New violence against women and girls adviser drafted in to ensure results
- Labour MP Jess Asato has been appointed as a Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care.
- Her role involves steering a major overhaul of the NHS response to VAWG, focusing on reforming culture, early identification of victims, and integrating support into neighbourhood health services.
- The appointment follows growing concerns that the government will fail to meet its target of halving VAWG within a decade.
- Refuge criticised the recent Budget as a “profound disappointment” for survivors, highlighting a £307m shortfall in specialist domestic abuse services and warning that some are being forced to close.
- Ms Asato stated that VAWG is a “public health emergency” stressing that strengthening healthcare systems is a core part of the solution to making communities safer.