Why Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana will not be leaders of Your Party
- Members of the new left-wing party, Your Party, voted for a “collective lay-member” leadership model, meaning a non-MP will chair the party for its first two years.
- This decision prevents Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana from running to lead the party, as a traditional single leader option was rejected by a narrow margin of 51.6 to 48.4 per cent.
- Zarah Sultana boycotted the first day of the party's conference on Saturday, citing a “toxic culture” and “witch hunt” within the organisation.
- The party has been affected by significant infighting, including the resignation of MP Iqbal Mohamed and the withdrawal of Adnan Hussain, both citing various allegations and factionalism.
- Polls indicate that Your Party could pose a threat to the Labour Party, potentially drawing a notable percentage of votes from them.